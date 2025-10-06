Horn caught two of three targets for 21 yards and rushed twice for 10 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.

After being a healthy scratch in each of the Panthers' first four games this year, Horn played an important role in Sunday's win. The rookie from Colorado showcased his explosiveness and made a key 17-yard catch on fourth down to help set up Carolina's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Although Jalen Coker (quadriceps) will likely return from injury soon, Horn's role on the Panthers' offense could continue to grow heading into the Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys.