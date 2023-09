Long (hamstring) has been ruled out Week 1 against the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Long was removed from the Rams' active/PUP list on Aug. 26 after passing a physical, though he'll have to wait for at least one week before making his season debut. Bryce Hopkins could see a small uptick in snaps operating behind Tyler Higbee while Davis Allen will assume the No. 3 tight end spot in Long's absence.