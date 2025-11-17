Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Lake will probably need "some time" to recover from the elbow injury sustained in Sunday's 21-19 win over the Seahawks, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Although McVay's injury update on Lake was vague, it likely indicates that the 26-year-old avoided a serious issue. Lake was operating as one of the Rams' top slot defenders, recording 61 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and 10 passes defended over the team's first 10 games this season. If he's forced to miss time, Roger McCreary is likely the next man up at slot corner.