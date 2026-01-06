The Rams activated Lake (elbow) from injured reserve Tuesday.

Lake practiced fully Thursday and Friday last week, so it appears he's ready to roll for Saturday afternoon's wild-card matchup against the Panthers. Lake hasn't played since he was injured in Week 11. Across 10 appearances this season, he's logged 61 tackles (37 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 10 pass breakups, including one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on 92 percent of the defensive snaps.