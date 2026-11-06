Lake recorded seven total tackles (two solo) and two passes defensed, including an interception, during Sunday's 24-9 win over the Chargers.

Lake was able to secure exactly seven takedowns for the third straight week as he has now registered six or more tackles in every game this season. The 27-year-old's biggest moment of the contest came in the first quarter when he jumped in front of a short pass from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for his third interception of the year. Lake has now compiled 56 total tackles (34 solo), a forced fumble, and 11 passes defensed, three of which are interceptions, over eight games so far in the regular season.