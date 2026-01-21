Lake (illness) will not practice Wednesday, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Lake has come down with an illness and will not be able to participate in the first practice of Week 21. The starting slot cornerback will likely be able to recover in time to practice ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks. If Lake is unable to suit up for Sunday's contest, Josh Wallace is next on the depth chart at slot cornerback.