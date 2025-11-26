The Rams have designated Atwell (hamstring) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Atwell now kicks off his 21-day practice window, though head coach Sean McVay has already stated that the 2021 second-round pick is expected to retake the field in time for Sunday's road matchup against the Panthers. In order to play Week 13, however, Los Angeles will first have to add Atwell to the 53-man roster. Once back in action, Atwell will resume contributing as a complementary deep threat behind starting wideouts Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Jordan Whittington.