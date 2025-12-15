Atwell secured one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 41-34 victory against the Lions.

In his return from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Atwell took the field for just four plays on offense, but managed targets on half of them. Konata Mumpfield has had an expanded role in recent weeks on offense due to Atwell's absence, but hasn't done much with his opportunities, leaving the door open for Atwell to reclaim the No. 3 position at wideout for the Rams. With Davante Adams (hamstring) potentially unavailable for a pivotal Week 16 Thursday night showdown against division rival Seattle, Atwell may be thrust into a much more prolific role alongside Puka Nacua if Adams is unable to go.