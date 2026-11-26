Atwell didn't log a touch or target Wednesday in a 26-13 victory over Green Bay.

Atwell logged just six offensive snaps, behind all of fellow wideouts Konata Mumpfield (70), Xavier Smith (18) and CJ Daniels (17). The Rams also gave more offensive snaps to four different tight ends. Atwell's usage is especially notable given that both Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) didn't play. Nacua is out for the season, but Adams could return as soon as Week 13 versus Kansas City. Atwell is not an advised fantasy play moving forward even if Adams has to miss more contests.