Atwell failed to secure his only target during Monday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons.

The only target that Atwell managed to earn during his 13 snaps on offense came late in the fourth quarter on a deep ball from Matthew Stafford that bounced off of Atwell's outstretched hands. In his three games back from injury, Atwell has recorded a total of just 25 snaps on offense and only one catch for nine yards, keeping him well off the fantasy radar with the regular season finale against the Cardinals up next in Week 18.