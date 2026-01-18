Atwell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bears, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official website reports.

Atwell will take a seat after failing to record any stats while playing 15 offensive snaps in the team's wild-card win over the Panthers. The wide receiver had recorded just two catches on six targets for 28 yards over the Rams' final four regular-season contests and the first round of the postseason, so his absence won't carry much of an impact versus Chicago.