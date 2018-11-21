Rashard Davis: Let go from practice squad
The Raiders released Davis from their practice squad Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Davis joined Oakland's practice squad just a week prior to being cut. The 22-year-old -- who has yet to appear in an NFL game -- will look for another opportunity in the NFL.
