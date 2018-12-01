Ravens' Alex Collins: Placed on injured reserve
Collins (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
It's a bit of a surprising designation given Collins was initially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Falcons and actually logged a full practice Friday. In a corresponding move, the Ravens will activate Kenneth Dixon (knee) from injured reserve. Dixon joins a crowded backfield that should continue to be led by Gus Edwards (ankle), so long as the undrafted rookie is healthy enough to take the field. Dixon will likely chip in behind Ty Montgomery, who impressed in his limited opportunities as the backup against the Raiders last week, while Javorius Allen may have dropped to fourth on the depth chart. The roster move puts an end to a disappointing season for Collins, who looked like an intriguing fantasy option heading into the season after amassing 1,160 total yards and six touchdowns in 2017. A restricted free agent this offseason, Collins may struggle to regain his starting job in 2019, particularly if the likes of Dixon, Edwards or Montgomery make good use of their opportunities in the final weeks of the 2018 season.
