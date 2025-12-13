The Ravens activated Washington from the reserve/PUP on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

Washington was designated to return to practice Dec. 2 but was not activated ahead of last week's loss the Steelers. The 26-year-old will be eligible to make his season debut Week 15 versus Cincy, but it's still unclear if he will indeed play. Washington tallied a career-high 64 tackles across 17 regular-season appearances with Baltimore last year.