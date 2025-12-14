Washington (Achilles) is active for Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati.

Washington's ability to suit up Sunday was forecasted by his activation from the reserve/PUP list Saturday. If the veteran safety sees action against the Bengals, as expected, it will be his season debut after he tore his Achilles during conditioning in May. Washington may work in a rotational role and be on a snap count initially, but he could give Baltimore's secondary a big boost down the stretch given his key role with the team last season.