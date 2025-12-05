Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Not returning just yet
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (Achilles) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Despite practicing all week and even logging a full session Friday, Washington will not suit up for Sunday's game. The safety has put in a lot of work to return from the Achilles tear he suffered in late May, and the team is likely taking it slow to ensure the 26-year-old is a healthy piece for a potential playoff run.
