Washington (Achilles) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Despite practicing all week and even logging a full session Friday, Washington will not suit up for Sunday's game. The safety has put in a lot of work to return from the Achilles tear he suffered in late May, and the team is likely taking it slow to ensure the 26-year-old is a healthy piece for a potential playoff run.

