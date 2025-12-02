default-cbs-image
Washington (Achilles) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Washington suffered an Achilles tear in May that has kept him relegated to the reserve/PUP list for the entire 2025 campaign until this point. The Ravens now have a 21-day window to activate the safety, or he'll remain on IR for the rest of the year.

