Sherman (Achilles) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Sheman has been listed on every injury report this season with some combination of thigh, hamstring and Achilles injuries. He's nonetheless managed to play every possible defensive snap, which should remain the expectation unless the team expresses concern about one of his ailments.

