Roethlisberger seems likely to retire after the 2021 season, according to Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

The 39-year-old quarterback took a pay cut in early March, agreeing to a new contract with four voidable seasons after 2021. There was some thought he might retire following the playoff loss to Cleveland in January, but Roethlisberger waited only a few weeks before openly discussing his plans to return. He'll again have a talented group of pass catchers at his disposal, and the Steelers hope the addition of rookie RB Najee Harris will help create a more balanced offense after Roethlisberger led the NFL with 40.5 pass attempts per game last season. The team's biggest concern may be Roethlisberger himself, coming off a 2020 campaign with 6.3 YPA and a four-interception performance in the playoffs.