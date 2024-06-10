Nelson retired from the NFL on Sunday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.

The cornerback retired after a 2023 season in which he intercepted four passes, broke up 12 in total and helped the Texans make the playoffs. Nelson said that he wanted to spend more time with family. The 2015 third-round pick played nine seasons with the Chiefs, Steelers, Eagles and Texans, recording 456 tackles and 13 interceptions.