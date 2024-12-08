Nelson is expected to visit the Chiefs on Monday to potentially set up joining Kansas City for the stretch run of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Nelson became a free agent following the end of Houston's playoff run last season and announced his retirement in June. However, he appears to be gearing up for a return to the league -- possibly with the team that drafted him out of Oregon State in 2015. Nelson remained effective in his age-30 campaign last year, playing in all 17 regular-season games for the Texans and tallying 63 tackles (48 solo) along with 12 pass defenses, including four interceptions. He also started in both of Houston's playoff contests and returned an interception for a touchdown in a wild-card round win against Cleveland. If Nelson does end up reuniting with the Chiefs, he'd be joining the organization he spent his first four NFL campaigns with.