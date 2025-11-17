Mills completed 26 of 41 passes for 274 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding two rushes for 14 yards in the Texans' 16-13 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Mills put together another solid performance in his second start in place of C.J. Stroud (concussion) despite being subjected to plenty of pressure from what had been a porous Titans defense. Mills was taken down four times, but he also completed passes to eight different players while displaying good command of the offense. Mills capped the afternoon in fine fashion by leading a game-winning nine-play, 48-yard drive, and he's likely to draw another start in a Week 12 Thursday night home matchup against the Bills since Stroud may not be ready to play due to the short turnaround.