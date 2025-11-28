Texans' Davis Mills: Returning to backup role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mills will return to a backup role Sunday in Indianapolis after C.J. Stroud cleared the concussion protocol Friday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coach Demeco Ryans made the announcement at the end of Week 13 prep, meaning Mills' time as the Texans' starting quarterback has come to a close for now. In three games spelling Stroud, Mills completed 69 of 116 passes for 719 yards, five touchdowns and one interception and had seven carries for 38 yards and one TD.
More News
-
Texans' Davis Mills: Could be replaced Week 13•
-
Texans' Davis Mills: Two TD tosses in win•
-
Texans' Davis Mills: Ticketed for third straight start•
-
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid showing in second start•
-
Texans' Davis Mills: Positioned as starter for Week 12•
-
Texans' Davis Mills: Prepping for another start•