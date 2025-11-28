Mills will return to a backup role Sunday in Indianapolis after C.J. Stroud cleared the concussion protocol Friday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coach Demeco Ryans made the announcement at the end of Week 13 prep, meaning Mills' time as the Texans' starting quarterback has come to a close for now. In three games spelling Stroud, Mills completed 69 of 116 passes for 719 yards, five touchdowns and one interception and had seven carries for 38 yards and one TD.