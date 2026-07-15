Texans' Jawhar Jordan: Solidifying RB3 case

Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett said Jordan is "playing faster than he was last year" as he competes to secure the No. 3 running back spot behind David Montgomery and Woody Marks, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jordan flashed genuine juice in his regular-season debut last season, rushing for 101 yards on 15 carries in a Week 15 matchup against the Cardinals. His 50-yard breakaway in that game was the Texans' longest run of the season. Now, the 26-year-old is competing against undrafted rookies Noah Whittington and Joshua Pitsenberger and veteran Evan Hull for a roster spot. British Brooks' special-teams acumen also complicates the backfield math, but the improvement Barrett noted in Jordan's speed, third-down work and hands make the 2024 sixth-round pick the early favorite for the No. 3 gig.