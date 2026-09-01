The Texans signed Jordan to their practice squad Monday.

A sixth-round pick in 2024, Jordan has spent his entire three-year career in the Texans organization, despite having been waived on three occasions. He spent most of his first two seasons on the practice squad and didn't make his NFL debut until Week 15 of the 2025 campaign, when he ran for 101 yards on 15 carries and added two receptions for 17 yards in a win over the Cardinals. Jordan received playing time in the remaining three contests of the regular season, churning out 92 yards on 28 carries to go with five catches for 17 yards, but he went unused during the Texans' two-game playoff run. After he was unable to win a spot on the roster coming out of the preseason, Jordan will likely rank as the Texans' top choice to receive a promotion from the practice squad if David Montgomery or Woody Marks miss time at any point in 2026.