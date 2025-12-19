Chubb (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing fully Thursday and Friday.

Chubb was inactive for the Texans' Week 15 win over the Cardinals, but he appears to be trending toward a return to action Sunday following back-to-back full practices. Meanwhile, fellow RB Woody Marks (ankle) -- who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday -- also has been deemed questionable after logging a limited session Friday. In any case, the Week 16 statuses of both players is slated to be confirmed once Houston's inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Chubb's fantasy lineup viability this weekend hinges on Marks' availability, with Jawhar Jordan a candidate to see added snaps against Las Vegas if either Marks or Chubb are limited or out.