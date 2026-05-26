Texans' Nico Collins: Restructures contract

Collins agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract restructure with the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Collins' restructure guarantees his salary for the next two seasons while providing him cash increases of $9 million in 2026 and $8 million in 2027, per Schefter. Houston general manager Nick Caserio made it clear in an interview during the 2026 NFL Draft that the team is not considering trading Collins despite having received calls about the 27-year-old wideout, as DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports, and the Pro Bowler's new contract reinforces his long-term status as the No. 1 target for C.J. Stroud. While suiting up for 15 regular-season games in 2025, Collins secured 71 of 120 targets for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns -- his third consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards.