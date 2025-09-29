The Titans are expected to open Spears' (ankle) 21-day practice window this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Spears suffered a high-ankle sprain during the preseason and started the season on injured reserve, but he's eligible to return to practice this week. It sounds like Spears is closing in on 100 percent health. Tony Pollard has played a whopping 89 percent of the Titans' offensive snaps as a true every-down back through four games and has averaged 18.5 touches per contest, totaling 316 yards and one touchdown. Spears should take some of that work once he returns, but Pollard will likely remain the lead back in Tennessee.