Spears rushed the ball three times for 34 yards in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the 49ers. He added two receptions on two targets for two yards.

Spears was on the field for only 20 offensive snaps, his lowest mark since Week 5 -- his season debut. His longest gain went for 20 yards and came during garbage time in the blowout loss. Spears has been a peripheral option in the Tennessee backfield, and the Titans have shown no signs of shifting work away from Tony Pollard.