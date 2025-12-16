Titans' Tyjae Spears: Only five touches
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spears rushed the ball three times for 34 yards in Sunday's 37-24 loss to the 49ers. He added two receptions on two targets for two yards.
Spears was on the field for only 20 offensive snaps, his lowest mark since Week 5 -- his season debut. His longest gain went for 20 yards and came during garbage time in the blowout loss. Spears has been a peripheral option in the Tennessee backfield, and the Titans have shown no signs of shifting work away from Tony Pollard.
More News
-
Titans' Tyjae Spears: Under 50 total yards on 10 touches•
-
Titans' Tyjae Spears: Catches six passes in loss•
-
Titans' Tyjae Spears: Works as complement to Pollard•
-
Titans' Tyjae Spears: Limited production in loss•
-
Titans' Tyjae Spears: Loses efficiency as runner•
-
Titans' Tyjae Spears: Hits pay dirt Sunday•