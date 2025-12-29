Spears rushed the ball six times for two yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Saints. He added one reception on two targets for minus-2 yards.

Spears saw a significant uptick in usage in Week 16 and tallied 105 yards from scrimmage. However, he returned to a complementary role in Week 17, earning only seven touches compared to 20 for Tony Pollard. Spears was also shut down as both a rusher and receiver, and he's now been held below five rushing yards in four of his last seven games.