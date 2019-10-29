Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Called up to big club

The Avalanche recalled Megna from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.

Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog are both dealing with long-term lower-body injuries and Colin Wilson won't be available for Wednesday's matchup with Florida due to an undisclosed issue, so Megna will likely make his season debut against the Panthers and then stick with the big club until Rantanen or Landeskog is ready to return. The 29-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since he logged one game with the Canucks in 2017-18, so he can be ignored in all fantasy formats.