Avalanche's Jayson Megna: Called up to big club
The Avalanche recalled Megna from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.
Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog are both dealing with long-term lower-body injuries and Colin Wilson won't be available for Wednesday's matchup with Florida due to an undisclosed issue, so Megna will likely make his season debut against the Panthers and then stick with the big club until Rantanen or Landeskog is ready to return. The 29-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since he logged one game with the Canucks in 2017-18, so he can be ignored in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.