MacEwen earned an assist in his first career NHL game, a 7-2 loss to the Sharks on Monday.

The team didn't perform well, but MacEwen has his first milestone at the highest level, setting up defenseman Derrick Pouliot's third-period goal. He skated 9:45 and fired two shots on goal. With Sven Baertschi (concussion) out, MacEwen will be given a chance to make his mark as the Canucks battle for a wild card in the chaotic Western Conference playoff race.