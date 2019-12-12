Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defends home ice

Holtby turned aside 30 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

David Pastrnak beat Holtby in the first period to open the scoring, but the Caps' netminder still did enough to pick up another W, Holtby's fifth win in his last six starts. He is 16-3-4 in 2019-20 and remains a top-tier option in goal, both on the ice and in fantasy.