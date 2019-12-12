Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defends home ice
Holtby turned aside 30 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
David Pastrnak beat Holtby in the first period to open the scoring, but the Caps' netminder still did enough to pick up another W, Holtby's fifth win in his last six starts. He is 16-3-4 in 2019-20 and remains a top-tier option in goal, both on the ice and in fantasy.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes against Bruins•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Night to forget against Jackets•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Given Monday's start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 27 shots Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Slated to start in Anaheim•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Survives in Shark Tank•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.