Strome scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Strome's five-game point streak ended Wednesday despite the Capitals 6-3 win over the Rangers in that contest. He bounced right back Thursday, though the 2-0 lead his goal produced didn't stick. The 28-year-old center is up to nine goals, 32 points (nine on the power play), 70 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 39 appearances. After reaching a point-per-game pace in the 2024-25 regular season, Strome looks to have regressed back to production in the 60-65 point range.