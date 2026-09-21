Allen is expected to protect the home net in Monday's exhibition contest against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen is poised to get the nod after being the first goalie off at Monday's morning skate. He posted a 17-17-2 record with one shutout, a 2.74 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 37 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season. The veteran netminder could begin the 2026-27 campaign as the Devils' primary option between the pipes, but he could face competition for starts from Nico Daws and David Rittich.