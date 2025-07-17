Dostal signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract extension with Anaheim on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dostal took over as the No. 1 option in Anaheim last season, a role that was further cemented when the Ducks shipped John Gibson off to Detroit. For his part, the 25-year-old Dostal posted a 23-23-7 record in 54 games to go with a 3.10 GAA, .903 save percentage and one shutout. While Petr Mrazek figures to serve as the backup, it will be Dostal's crease heading into 2025-26.