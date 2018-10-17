Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf: Game-time call
Getzlaf (groin) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash against the visiting Islanders, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Getzlaf remains on injured reserve -- per the NHL's official media site -- which doesn't leave much time for the Ducks to process a transaction ahead of puck drop, even though this is the latest game among four on a relatively light slate. Further to that point, with the captain's status unlikely to be determined ahead of pregame warmups, it's anyone's guess if he will be a safe play in daily fantasy since lineups will lock early in all but the single-game contests. As a result, it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with Getzlaf.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...