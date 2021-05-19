Dube left Wednesday's season finale against Vancouver with an upper-body injury and did not return, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Dube was active offensively prior to the departure, recording a goal and an assist in 6:57 of ice time. He was named to Team Canada for the IIHF World Championship, which starts later this week, and it's unclear if Wednesday's issue will impact his ability to participate in the tournament. Dube concludes 2020-21 with a career-high 22 points in 51 contests.