DeAngelo (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Tuesday versus the Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
DeAngelo left the morning skate in frustration after appearing on the ice briefly. He blocked a shot last Friday against Pittsburgh that has been giving him some difficulty. DeAngelo is slated to be checked out by the Flyers' medical staff before his availability is determined.
