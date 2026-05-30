Skip to Main Content
SportsNhl
Hockey
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Racks up three points

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Stankoven scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists, added four hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Stankoven was mostly held in check in this round, though he picked up four points over the last two games. The 23-year-old has had a breakout postseason with nine goals, three assists, 46 shots, 22 hits and a plus-8 rating over 13 appearances. He continues to center the second line and will look to rediscover some offense in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!