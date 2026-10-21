Stankoven scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

The Kamloops, British Columbia native put on a show for friends and family as a leading force on offense for the Hurricanes. Stankoven opened and closed the scoring Tuesday, and he also helped out on the first of Nikolaj Ehlers' two goals. Consistency is a small concern early in the season, but Stankoven remains in a top-six role for a reason. He has six goals, three assists, 32 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 11 appearances this season, aided by a pair of three-point outings.