Rittich made 27 saves in a 6-2 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

The Canes are one of the best teams in the East, so they didn't make things easy for Rittich and the Isles. He allowed six goals, two more than in his previous two games combines. Rittich has won two games this season -- that's half of the Islanders' wins in an ugly start that has them at the bottom of the East. Spot starting is really your only option, and the match-up matters.