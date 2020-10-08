Hawryluk didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Senators and will become a UFA on Friday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Hawryluk joined the Senators via waivers in February after the Panthers let him go. The 24-year-old showed promise in Ottawa with seven points in 11 appearances before the NHL went on hiatus. It's possible Hawryluk and the Senators hammer out a new deal prior to Friday. If not, the second-round pick from 2014 may garner some interest as a bottom-six option in free agency.