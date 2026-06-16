Maple Leafs' Samuel Ersson: Headed to Canada

Ersson was traded to Toronto from Philadelphia on Tuesday along with Emil Andrae and a 2026 third-round pick in exchange for Joseph Woll and Simon Benoit.

In 33 regular-season appearances this year, Ersson posted a 14-11-5 record, a 3.12 GAA and an .870 save percentage. While the 26-year-old backstop should still be in the mix for plenty of opportunities with the Leafs, he figures to be the No. 2 option to start the season behind Anthony Stolarz (groin). Still, with Stolarz's extensive injury history (he's only hit the 30-game mark in one of his last five seasons), Ersson could get a chance to play No. 1 minutes if called upon.