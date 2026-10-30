Ersson allowed two goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Kings.

Ersson came on in the middle of the second period to relieve Jonas Johansson, who allowed four goals on 16 shots. This had been Johansson's third straight start in place of the injured Linus Ullmark (lower body). Ersson has yet to pick up a win in six outings this season, going 0-3-1 with a 4.46 GAA and an .849 save percentage. Look for Ersson and Johansson to split the Senators' next two games, which are Saturday in San Jose and Sunday in Anaheim. Neither of Ottawa's current two goalies is much of an option in most fantasy formats.