Predators' Dan Hamhuis: Full participant in practice
Hamhuis (leg) practiced Sunday wearing a regular jersey, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Hamhuis has missed the last 12 games since being placed on injured reserve. However, he has just four assists in 53 games, last scoring a point in December. The 36-year-old could return Monday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...