Balcers was sent to Norwegian club Stavanger on loan for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
Balcers appeared in 15 games for the Senators this season in which he registered one goal, two assists and 23 shots while averaging 12:08 of ice time. The winger will rejoin the club for training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign where he figures to compete for a spot on the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Secures two-way pact•
-
Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Scoreless in March•
-
Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: First NHL goal in almost a year•
-
Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Recalled to Ottawa•
-
Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Headed to minors during bye week•
-
Senators' Rudolfs Balcers: Gets call from big club•