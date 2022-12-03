Balcers (upper body) was moved to the long-term injured reserve list Saturday, according to CapFriendly

Balcers sustained the injury Nov. 25. He was already on the regular injured reserve list, but this move give Tampa Bay a little cap flexibility. It also means that Balcers isn't eligible to return until Dec. 20 at the earliest because he can't be activated until he's missed at least 10 games, including the three contests he's already been absent for. The 25-year-old has three goals and five points in 17 games this season.