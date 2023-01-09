Balcers (upper body) could be back in action within the Bolts' next few games after coach Jon Cooper told reporters Monday, "There was a little bit of battling going on so we'll see how he's feeling but I would anticipate him ready to play in games for sure within the next week," Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Balcers has been sidelined since Nov. 25 versus the Blues due to his upper-body injury but appears to be trending in the right direction. Once given the all-clear, the winger should retake his place in a bottom-six role where he figures to offer mid-range fantasy value at best.