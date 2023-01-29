Balcers (upper body) was recalled from his AHL conditioning loan with Syracuse on Sunday, per the AHL transaction page.
Balcers registered two assists in six appearances with the Crunch during his conditioning stint. He hasn't played for Tampa Bay since Nov. 25 and currently remains on long-term injured reserve. Balcers has chipped five points in 17 games with the Lightning and Panthers this season.
